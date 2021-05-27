Cancel
Real Estate

Episode 16: Mezzanine Lending Begins Again

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Michael Hynes, Managing Director and Co-founder of Stamford Capital Australia and Stamford Capital Investments. The big four banks have the most significant exposure to both the Australian domestic residential, development and commercial real estate sectors - and as such are the best barometers of the market; if owners of real estate – based on the cost of debt capital - can afford to buy, hold, fold, walk away or run. As a follow up to the Property Investment Podcast discussion in August last year, Michael Hynes, Co-Principal of Stamford Capital, talks through the lending space in the commercial property sectors – bank and non-bank funding for investment and development -- and the effects of ongoing record liquidity. We talk through exposure to various Australian real estate sectors and the re-entry of mezzanine financing to the market.

