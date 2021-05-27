Cancel
Atkinson, NH

Scholarship for College Students

carriagetownenews.com
 18 days ago

ATKINSON — The Doris and Vivian Horton Scholarship, awarded by Atkinson Congregational Church, is accepting applications through June 18, 2021. Now in its 31st year, the scholarship is for students entering their sophomore, junior, or senior year of college for the upcoming academic year, 2021-2022. To be eligible, applicants or at least one member of their family must be members of Atkinson Congregational Church for the past three years or more. Applications must include an official, current college transcript.

www.carriagetownenews.com
New Hampshire State
Atkinson, NH
