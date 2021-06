If you’re a John Wayne fan and you haven’t watched “True Grit,” you’re going to want to make time for that soon. The film is one of Wayne’s more endearing roles. Of course, he still has his signature grit but we also get to see a softer side of the Duke. The film follows a little girl named Mattie Ross who enlists the help of a drunken, hard-nosed U.S. Marshal named Rooster Cogburn (Wayne) to help track down the man who killed her father. As you can imagine, Wayne is resistant to the connection at first but he eventually forms a bond with the girl. As a whole, the film is a thrilling western with hints of gentleness. In fact, the film earned John Wayne his first-ever Academy Award for Best Actor.