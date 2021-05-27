Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Bluzelle 2.0 – The Past, Present and Future of the Creator Economy

coinspeaker.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve seen a lot in the three years since Bluzelle started. In the past twelve months we’ve witnessed the rise of three trends:. DeFi as a true alternative to the existing financial systems. The emergence of NFTs as a way to manage intellectual property. The distancing of publishing from the...

www.coinspeaker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Contracts#Data Science#The Creator#Creative Artists#Web Developers#Blockchain#Visual Artists#Bluzelle 2 0#Tps#Icon Redesign#Staking Cross#Evm#Binance Smart Chain#First Defi Dex#Ibc Mainnet#Cosmos#Nft#Evolution#Real World Data#Decentralized Storage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Computerscybersecdn.com

Beginning Blockchain: A Beginner’s Guide to Building Blockchain Solutions

Understand the nuts and bolts of Blockchain, its different flavors with simple use cases, and cryptographic fundamentals. You will also learn some design considerations that can help you build custom solutions. Beginning Blockchain is a beginner’s guide to understanding the core concepts of Blockchain from a technical perspective. By learning...
Electronicsiotforall.com

EXACT Technology Selects Soracom’s IoT Connectivity to Build Infrastructure of the Future

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Soracom, Inc., a global provider of advanced IoT connectivity, today announced it has partnered with EXACT Technology Corp., a leader in concrete monitoring technology, to help build the infrastructure of the future. Utilizing Soracom’s IoT connectivity solutions, EXACT can simply and reliably ensure that the concrete used to build highways, bridges, dams, buildings and other large infrastructure projects cures properly and is built to last.
Technologyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Visual Production Platform Creatopy Partners With Shutterstock to Enhance Its Creative Capabilities

Creatopy customers now have access to a library of 20 million high-resolution, high-quality images from Shutterstock. SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Creatopy, the efficient and intuitive visual production platform delivering a well-crafted experience for communicators, and Shutterstock, Inc., a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies, have joined forces to give Creatopy customers access to premium stock photos to illustrate designs in just a few clicks.
Computersupgrad.com

Skills Needed to Become a Blockchain Developer

Blockchain development is one of the fastest-growing sectors. Companies are looking for blockchain developers to make new implementations, advance their current systems, and get ahead in the industry. Technology is forever evolving, and if you are looking to build a career for and of the future, then Blockchain is the...
EconomyBayStreet.ca

STEALTHCODE: Digital Asset Defense & Transaction Management

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / For the pre-Internet generation, the biggest threat they used to face to their property was a home invasion. Today, times have changed. Criminals have switched tactics and are now using ransomware and social engineering attacks, such as phishing and scareware, to rob individuals and companies of their social security numbers, bank account numbers, and other private information. The breach of the U.S. Colonial Pipeline is just the latest example of hackers using ransomware to steal millions in cryptocurrency, recently recovered by U.S. investigators. This type of attack, which happens "somewhere" in our computers and out in cyberspace, is difficult for many people to conceptualize, which is why experts like STEALTHCODE are so appreciated. The employees at STEALTHCODE have the knowledge and experience to help their clients defend their property and businesses from cybercriminals, ultimately keeping money where it belongs: in the hands of the people who actually earned it.
Softwarethemanufacturingconnection.com

Proprietary Software Is An Evolutionary DeadEnd

The thing that gets everyone working together, each person doing their own self-interested thing, makes the whole better. This was Matt Mullenweg, WordPress founder and CEO of Automattic, on his podcast Distributed discussing distribute work and open source software. WordPress.org is an open source content management tool. WordPress.com is a...
Businessaithority.com

UPSTACK Acquires Global IT Infrastructure Solutions Firm Cloudwirx

Owners James Caulfield, Jeremy Dodds and Brian Fagan Join Cloud and Internet Infrastructure Platform as Partners and Managing Directors. UPSTACK, a profitable, fast-growing platform that transforms the buying experience for businesses seeking cloud and internet infrastructure solutions, announced today that it has acquired Cloudwirx Inc., a global technology infrastructure solutions firm serving large enterprises worldwide. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Marketsustimesnow.com

Emerging Blockchain Platforms to explore in 2021

Blockchain technology appears to be gaining attention in the modern era. The technology that began as Bitcoin in 2009 has evolved into a mainstream technology. Blockchain technology has applications in various industries, including healthcare, supply chain management, logistics, and legal. Blockchain applications are designed and manufactured to improve the efficiency and transparency of business operations.
Retaildatasciencecentral.com

Present and Future of Business Process Automation in Retail

In 2019, Economist Intelligence conducted a survey of more than 500 companies from eight countries. The study aimed to figure out how far organizations have progressed in automating their activities. Among other economic sectors, the report included some facts about business process automation in Retail. More than half of respondents...
Technologyaithority.com

AtScale Deepens Snowflake Integration With Snowpark For Advanced Automation And Orchestration

Snowpark Enables Atscale To Embed And Execute Complex Analytical Functions Within The Snowflake Data Cloud, Further Enhancing Performance And Scale. AtScale, the leading provider of semantic layer solutions for modern business intelligence and data science teams, announced integration with Snowflake’s Snowpark Java UDFs. Snowpark enables AtScale to execute advanced analytic functions within the Snowflake Data Cloud, further optimizing complex analysis, query performance and resource consumption, resulting in unparalleled ROI. This initial integration provides a foundation for embedding additional, high-value services within the Snowflake Data Cloud.
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

NFTs, The Creator Economy, and the Case for Hypertokenization

Even though the market conditions of the past 20 days have brought uncertainty into the crypto market and the hype seems to be stabilising, there’s no denying that the token economy is here to stay, allowing creators of all classes to monetize their work and achieve economic freedom. Software developers,...
Economymindtheproduct.com

What is product? The past, present and future of our craft

This article looks at the future of product practice and product management — at how far we’ve come, our present-day understanding of product, and the challenges we still need to meet. It should help you, as a product person, to better understand:- Why we keep asking “what is product management?”...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Hospitality CRM: Past, Present and Future

Much of the hotel technology stack functionality – property management, revenue management, distribution – has evolved over decades into what it is today. Even online distribution, which didn’t surface until after the turn of the century when guests first started booking their trips online – has been decades in the making.
Marketscybersecdn.com

The Future of Value: Blockchain, Cryptoassets and Decentralized Finance (a multidisciplinary approach)

In 2009, the advent of Bitcoin introduced the idea of a decentralized digital currency based on cryptographic tools, bringing Blockchain technology to general attention. Since then the Blockchain has significantly evolved through 5 technological generations and has widened its scope far beyond the use case of digital currencies, laying the foundations for the so-called Internet of Value, which promises to change the way people live and companies do business more than the Internet of Information has done.
SoftwareMySanAntonio

World-Class Healthcare Staffing Software Leader BlueSky Amplifies Automation with Salesforce, Guardian and More Integrations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (PRWEB) June 11, 2021. In the latest version release, BlueSky Medical Staffing Software has overhauled its user interface to achieve a more modern and accessible aesthetic. Taking into consideration the amount of time a software user will spend looking at the workforce management platform, this design improvement has lessened the impact of color vibrations, contrast issues, and device variables that impact rendering of the web-app platform. A cloud-based HCM software should take all of this into consideration and aim to be just as functional as aesthetically appealing.