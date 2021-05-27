Bluzelle 2.0 – The Past, Present and Future of the Creator Economy

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / For the pre-Internet generation, the biggest threat they used to face to their property was a home invasion. Today, times have changed. Criminals have switched tactics and are now using ransomware and social engineering attacks, such as phishing and scareware, to rob individuals and companies of their social security numbers, bank account numbers, and other private information. The breach of the U.S. Colonial Pipeline is just the latest example of hackers using ransomware to steal millions in cryptocurrency, recently recovered by U.S. investigators. This type of attack, which happens "somewhere" in our computers and out in cyberspace, is difficult for many people to conceptualize, which is why experts like STEALTHCODE are so appreciated. The employees at STEALTHCODE have the knowledge and experience to help their clients defend their property and businesses from cybercriminals, ultimately keeping money where it belongs: in the hands of the people who actually earned it.