Get to know the life & political career of Cookeville Vice Mayor Laurin Wheaton. On today’s episode of The Chat…Michael Detwiler meets with Laurin Wheaton, Vice Mayor of Cookeville. They discuss her background, what originally got her interested in running for public office, what the running process was like for her, the many boards that she serves on, and how she manages to handle the various challenges that come from being involved in them.