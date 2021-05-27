Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Australian teenagers lose bid to block coal mine expansion

By ROD McGUIRK Associated Press
Times Daily
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A group of eight Australian teenage environmentalists lost their court bid Thursday to force the federal government to ban a coal mine expansion. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...

www.timesdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mine#Australian Government#Canberra#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Coal Industry1
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Australia
Related
IndustryTennessee Tribune

Adani Group’s Australian Business Bravus Strikes Coal At Carmichael Project

BRISBANE, Australia — Indian multinational conglomerate Adani Group’s Australian business re-branded as Bravus said on June 24 that it has struck coal and exposed the first of coal seams at the Carmichael project in the northeastern Australian state Queensland. David Boshoff, Bravus Mining and Resources chief executive, said it was...
IndustryCoalfield.com

APPLICATION FOR COAL SURFACE MINING/NPDES PERMIT Inmet Mining, LLC Publication Number 21CEV25

Inmet Mining, LLC of 144 East Market Place Boulevard, Knoxville, TN 37922 is applying to the Virginia Division of Mined Land Reclamation for a renewal of Permit 1202329, the site identified as Low Splint #2, to conduct mining and reclamation operations at the following location: At coordinates North 3,542,137.62, East 10,216,652.149 5 miles NW of Appalachia on Lick Branch near Route 685. The site is located on the Appalachia quadrangle. The permit has 2 NPDES outfalls which discharge into Lick Branch. The outfalls control surface runoff from the operational area consisting of 9.0 acres. The site and its monitoring points can be identified by viewing the Renewal Map in Sections 21.2 and 21.5. Any person with a valid legal interest which might be adversely affected by this proposal, or an officer or head of any federal, state or local government agency or authority, may within 30 days of July 16, 2021 submit written comments or objections concerning this application and may also request, in writing, that the Division of Mined Land Reclamation hold an Informal Conference concerning this application. A copy of the application materials is available electronically for public inspection at.
AgricultureFlorida Star

Howard Springs Proposal For Fruit Pickers: Australian Farmers

DARWIN, Australia — Spare beds at the Howard Springs COVID-19 quarantine facility should be used for foreign agricultural workers, the Northern Territory Farmers Association says. Territory growers “desperately” need 2000 fruit pickers to help harvest crops, with many facing financial ruin if a quarantine location isn’t found. “The Commonwealth government has ignored the pleas of farmers on the issue despite our […]
Industrysalmonbusiness.com

Australian mining billionaire invests $20 million in salmon farmer

Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest takes 7.33 per-cent stake in Tasmanian Huon Aquaculture. The Examiner reports that Andrew Forrest, one of Australia’s richest people, has spent AUD 20 million (EUR 12.6 million) for a 7.33 per-cent stake in Huon Aquaculture. Forrest’s Tattarang Agrifood, one of Australia’s largest private investment groups, invested in...
United NationsTimes Daily

Australia fights UN downgrade of Great Barrier Reef health

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia said Tuesday it will fight against plans to downgrade the Great Barrier Reef’s World Heritage status due to climate change, while environmentalists have applauded the U.N. World Heritage Committee’s proposal. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
Industrybattlefordsnow.com

Coal companies hope to move forward with mines in Alberta despite roadblocks

Two coal companies planning to develop mines in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains say they hope to move forward despite new regulatory and political roadblocks. Riversdale Resources, which had its proposed Benga Mine denied last week by regulators, says in a statement it will study the decision to ensure it was fair and not what it calls an “anti-development” decision.
Public Healthwcn247.com

New Zealand on edge after virus-infected Australian visits

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealanders were on edge after health authorities said an infectious traveler from Australia had visited over the weekend. The South Pacific nation has enjoyed nearly four months without any community transmission of the coronavirus and its response has been among the most effective in the world. There have been no immediate cases confirmed as a result of the traveler’s visit from Sydney to Wellington. But authorities were asking people at several locations to self-isolate and get tested. New Zealand also stopped quarantine-free travel from the Australian state of New South Wales for at least three days. The neighboring countries opened a quarantine-free travel bubble in April.
Energy IndustryPV Tech

Australian renewable hydrogen hub blocked by federal government

Plans for a green hydrogen hub in Australia that would feature 26GW of solar and wind have been rejected by the federal government due to the project’s environmental impacts. Set to be built on 6,500 square kilometres of land in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, the Asian Renewable Energy...
Metal Miningnorthernontariobusiness.com

Australians see open-pit potential at former Pickle Lake gold mine

A new discovery of high-grade gold, near the surface, has Auteco Minerals is boldly talking about the potential of an open-pit operation on the site of an old Pickle Lake gold mine. The Western Australian gold explorer had been drilling unmined areas at the site of the former Pickle Crow...
Australiathewestsidegazette.com

Australian Island State Mining Deaths ‘Entirely Avoidable’

HOBART, Australia — An “almost perfect storm” of poor safety practices and inadequate equipment was to blame for two miners’ deaths on Australia’s Island state of Tasmania’s west coast eight years ago, a coroner has ruled. Alistair Lucas and Craig Gleeson fell more than 20 meters down a shaft some...
AgricultureMississippi Link

Australian State Mine Plan Risks Sacred Sites, Species

SYDNEY — Dozens of sacred Indigenous sites and threatened species could be at risk if coal exploration in a pocket of land northwest of Sydney is approved, a report commissioned by an anti-mining lobby group has found. The New South Wales Department of Planning, Industry, and Environment in Australia investigates...
Industrymining.com

Canada’s Coal Association responds to Ottawa’s thermal coal mine ban

The Coal Association of Canada says Ottawa’s recent ban on new thermal coal mining projects or plans to expand existing mines on environmental damage grounds will lead to the market gap left being filled with inferior-quality coal from elsewhere. According to the association’s president, Robin Campbell, Canadian thermal coal is...
Energy IndustryBBC

Turow: Vast Polish coal mine infuriates the neighbours

Access to running water is taken for granted by almost everyone in Europe. But that's not the case for thousands of Czech villagers living near a gigantic open-pit coal mine just across the border in Poland. Several times in recent years, Milan Starec, a 39-year-old father of four from the...
Las Animas County, COthechronicle-news.com

New Elk starts ‘steelmaking’ coal mine operations

New Elk Coal Company in Weston announced early this week that the company has all regulatory approvals in place and has started production of coal and will begin scaling up operations to begin exporting coal from Las Animas County. This is the first time the mine has been open since...
IndustryBusiness Insider

Government of Canada releases Policy Statement on future thermal coal mining projects and project expansions

GATINEAU, QC, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The best available science and economic analysis calls for countries around the world to address the global challenge that is climate change, and to fully seize the economic opportunities that it presents. For the good of the planet's health, the world is moving off thermal coal for energy production, and Canada is leading the way.
Industry104.1 WIKY

Canada will not approve new thermal coal mining projects, cites environmental damage

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada will not approve new thermal coal mining projects or plans to expand existing mines because of the potential for environmental damage, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said on Friday. “The government considers that these projects are likely to cause unacceptable environmental effects within federal jurisdiction and are not...