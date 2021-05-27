Australian teenagers lose bid to block coal mine expansion

Inmet Mining, LLC of 144 East Market Place Boulevard, Knoxville, TN 37922 is applying to the Virginia Division of Mined Land Reclamation for a renewal of Permit 1202329, the site identified as Low Splint #2, to conduct mining and reclamation operations at the following location: At coordinates North 3,542,137.62, East 10,216,652.149 5 miles NW of Appalachia on Lick Branch near Route 685. The site is located on the Appalachia quadrangle. The permit has 2 NPDES outfalls which discharge into Lick Branch. The outfalls control surface runoff from the operational area consisting of 9.0 acres. The site and its monitoring points can be identified by viewing the Renewal Map in Sections 21.2 and 21.5. Any person with a valid legal interest which might be adversely affected by this proposal, or an officer or head of any federal, state or local government agency or authority, may within 30 days of July 16, 2021 submit written comments or objections concerning this application and may also request, in writing, that the Division of Mined Land Reclamation hold an Informal Conference concerning this application. A copy of the application materials is available electronically for public inspection at.