Madison County, AL

Traffic stop leads to significant drug bust in Madison County

By John Few
themadisonrecord.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA traffic stop late last week by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Street Crime Unit led to the seizure of methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana, and US currency. Owen Edward Brown was stopped in Hazel Green and found in possession of almost four ounces of methamphetamine, over a gram of fentanyl, marijuana, and just under $3,000 cash. He was arrested and charged with Trafficking in illegal drugs x 2 and Possession of Marijuana.

themadisonrecord.com
