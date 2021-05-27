Cancel
Hartsville, TN

Looking Back: Way down yonder in the paw-paw patch

By John Oliver
Lebanon Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was teaching art at the elementary school in Hartsville in the 1970s, my room adjoined the second-grade classroom of Mrs. Evelyn Martin. This was before the school had a music teacher, and each grade level teacher had to do music on their own. I can vividly recall Mrs....

www.lebanondemocrat.com
