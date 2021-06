DERRY — Derry Public Library is pleased to offer a Genealogy Series this summer. Ancestry: Calibrate Your Search: June 1, 6:00-7:00 p.m. via Zoom: Are you using Ancestry to the best of your ability? Join us as we deviate from the universal search. We’ll explore the catalog, search by location and record set. We’ll also explore strategies for utilizing the main search function in unique ways to get different results.