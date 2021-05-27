Facebook no longer will ban posts claiming COVID-19 was manmade
Facebook has ended its ban on posts claiming the COVID-19 virus was manmade, the social media platform announced Wednesday. The news comes after President Joe Biden asked U.S. intelligence officials Wednesday to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese lab. Biden asked U.S. intelligence agencies to report back on their findings within 90 days.www.pennlive.com