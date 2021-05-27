Podcast to Answer Questions on Aging

When I was a child, I surely read books in school, although I don’t remember any of them. It’s the books I read during the summer that have stayed with me. It was in my childhood summer home on Lambert’s Cove Road where my love of reading took hold, and to be honest, school is where it almost ended. “Misty of Chincoteague” by Marguerite Henry and “The Saturdays” by Elizabeth Enright were a couple of my favorites. So was “The Mummy Market” by Nancy Brellis. I could lose myself in pretty much anything published by Dell Yearling. A bit later, like many girls of my generation, I latched onto Judy Blume, and when I was 11, my mother, who worked in publishing, gave me an advance copy of “Forever” to read that I then circulated through my small but intrigued friend group.