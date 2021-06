This… has to sting. This is basically your childhood nightmare of taking a test naked and unprepared except the lawyer version — oh, and it’s as real as a heart attack. Poor Chad Hatfield. The litigator had multiple cases to argue in front on the Ninth Circuit this month, and on June 7th he argued the first. During the argument, he was talking about fibromyalgia symptoms when it was clear something was wrong. See, the instant case was about diabetes, manic-depressive disorder, and social phobia.