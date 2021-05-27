The Back Story: A Landmark’s Ups and Downs

This story is part of our May 2021 issue. To subscribe, click here. Cynthia Larsen is a litigation attorney who’s been with the Orrick law firm since 1986. Its offices at 400 Capitol Mall overlook the Tower Bridge, whose 738-foot span across the Sacramento River connects Sacramento to West Sacramento. Larsen says when the bridge’s color changed from a tired ocher to its vibrant gold in 2002, “I loved it. It went from being something I took for granted to something I enjoyed looking at every day. So enchanting.”