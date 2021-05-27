Cancel
Wolfgang Van Halen Used His Father’s Frankenstrat on Mammoth WVH Album

By Philip Trapp
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wolfgang Van Halen, the son of the late Van Halen shredder Eddie Van Halen, used his father's famous Frankenstrat guitar on parts of his upcoming debut album with Mammoth WVH, due out next month. That's what the 30-year-old rocker shared in the new issue of Total Guitar when asked if...

