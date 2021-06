Disability inclusion in innovation is important for the realization of bringing the notion of ‘Leave no one behind’ into reality as well as to foster inclusive innovation for sustainable development. In Nepal, almost 2 % of the total population (i.e., roughly 500,000 persons) are persons with a disability (CBS, 2011). Nevertheless, the World Bank puts the global average of disability at 15%. Mainstreaming disability in every aspect of development, innovation, programming, and project management is vital. However, it is not always easy to bring disability and innovation together due to poor planning, lack of accelerated learning, inefficient market research, and inadequate designs.