Use of Covid-relief funds should be long-term, realistic and student-centered

By Edsource
Lake County Record Bee
 28 days ago

As a full return to in-person instruction in the fall seems more likely, almost everyone associated with public education is hoping for a return to some semblance of normalcy. But with the global pandemic revealing long-standing inequities in stark and painful ways, returning to “normal” this fall would be a disservice to students and families, especially to those who experienced the greatest hardships.

