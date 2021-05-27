Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Roundtable: Are Milwaukee Bucks better prepared for long playoff run this season?

By Matt Eppers, Jeff Zillgitt, Mark Medina, USA TODAY
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly a week after the NBA playoffs began, some storylines are taking shape. In some of the opening games, youth was served and that led to some surprising results. In Game 1, the young Memphis Grizzlies surprised the top-seeded Utah Jazz to grab home-court advantage. Young Devin Booker had a masterful Game 1 performance that led to a win over the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers. And Damian Lillard did Damian Lillard things.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nuggets#Usa Today#Usa Today#Nba Roundtable#Damian Lillard Things#College Sports Scores#Home Court Advantage#Storylines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
NFL
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAtonyspicks.com

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Milwaukee Bucks will meet with the Chicago Bulls in NBA action in United Center, IL, on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 9:00 PM (EDT). Milwaukee will play in the second of a back-to-back match after racing out to a 16-point lead after one quarter and cruising to a 122-108 home win over Miami the night before. Milwaukee (46-25) had 29 assists on 46 field goals and shot 54 percent overall. On a combined 15-for-21 shooting, Khris Middleton and Bryn Forbes each scored 21 points to lead Milwaukee. Milwaukee is 3rd at 46-25 in the Eastern Conference.
NBASportsGrid

Bucks Release Injury Report After Tip-Off

Curiously, the Milwaukee Bucks released their injury update after their game against the Chicago Bulls had already started. Of course, by this time, the Bucks’ playoff fate had already been determined as the Brooklyn Nets took care of business against the Cleveland Cavaliers and assured themselves of the second seed in the Eastern Conference. In doing so, they afforded the Bucks’ starters a night off before the playoffs start.
NBA939thegame.com

Bucks Rest Starters, Lose Regular Season Finale

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS (WSAU) — With their playoff seeding locked in when Brooklyn beat Cleveland just before gametime, the Milwaukee Bucks rested their five starters and three top reserves and dropped a 118-112 game in Chicago. The Bucks will face the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs for...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Bucks F Khris Middleton (ankle) ruled out vs. Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has been ruled out for the team's regular-season finale against the host Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Middleton, who is dealing with left ankle soreness, is averaging 20.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 68 games this season. The 29-year-old collected 21 points, seven assists...
NBAperutribune.com

Bucks' Middleton to miss regular-season finale against Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton will miss the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls because of a sore left ankle. Middleton, averaging 20.4 points, was ruled out Sunday after scoring 21 points the previous night in a win over Miami. The two-time All-Star is missing his fourth game this season.
NBA94.3 Jack FM

Bucks start fast, beat the Heat

(WNFL) – The Milwaukee Bucks started fast, outscoring Miami 44-28 in the first quarter en route to a 122-108 win over the Heat Saturday night in Milwaukee. Khris Middleton and Bryn Forbes led the Bucks with 21 points each. Jrue Holiday added 20. Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 18...
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Bulls finish season with win over playoff-bound Bucks

Thaddeus Young finished with 20 points and seven rebounds to help the host Chicago Bulls finish their season with a 118-112 victory over the playoff-bound Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night. Young was one of six Bulls who scored in double figures as Coby White totaled 19 points, five rebounds and...
NBAlindyssports.com

Bucks look to continue surge vs. Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks close out their regular season on the road Sunday night against the host Chicago Bulls. With a victory and Brooklyn loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, the Bucks (46-25) will move up to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference via a tiebreaker over the Nets.
NBAESPN

Bucks vs Bulls 5/16/2021 Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

The Milwaukee Bucks (46-25) hit the court against the Chicago Bulls (30-41) on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI. Bucks at Bulls (-1.5, 223) The Bucks knocked off the Heat 122-108 in their last outing on Saturday. Bryn Forbes scored a team-high 21 points to lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 4.5-point favorites, and the teams combined to go under the 233 point total.
NBAsemoball.com

Bucks hold Antetokounmpo, Middleton out of finale

CHICAGO (AP) -- Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was a late scratch from the Milwaukee Bucks' lineup with the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference out of reach, and Khris Middleton missed the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls because of lingering soreness in his left ankle. The Brooklyn...
NBAHastings Tribune

Chicago Bulls finish the season at 31-41 after a 118-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks

CHICAGO -- Before the Chicago Bulls’ final game of an unprecedented 2020-21 season — a 118-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night — forward Thad Young took the microphone at center court to address the crowd. Much like Zach LaVine did on the first night fans were allowed back at the United Center, Young thanked the fans for their support and for enduring such a trying season.
NBADaily Tribune

These were the nine best moments of the 2020-21 Milwaukee Bucks season

The 2020-21 regular season was a strange one, beginning late in December in empty arenas as the country tried to claw back from the COVID-19 pandemic. A tighter schedule has meant many league stars missed chunks of time, potentially making it the least instructive regular season in recent memory when it comes to projecting how the playoffs will unfold.
NBACBS Sports

Bulls vs. Bucks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Chicago Bulls may be playing at home Sunday, but the experts are forecasting a 3.5-point loss. They and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off at 9 p.m. ET May 16 at United Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Chicago has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Milwaukee and is hoping to record their first win since Dec. 26 of 2017.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 takeaways from season series against Miami Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks will face their playoff demons when they take on the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs this year. Game 1 of this highly anticipated rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Semifinals will kick off this Saturday, though it remains to be seen at what time. Still, the Bucks going up against the reigning Eastern Conference champions stands as a fitting test for them to overcome going into the playoffs.
NBAlegalsportsbetting.com

NBA Playoffs Betting Begin With Brooklyn Nets Favored To Win It All

LAS VEGAS — With the NBA Regular Season coming to an end on Sunday night, NBA bettors can now shift all of their focus to the NBA Playoffs and take a deep dive into the futures odds that are being offered ahead of the first round. Legal sports betting sites...
NBAwhbl.com

Bulls 118, Bucks 112

CHICAGO, IL (WHBL) – The Milwaukee Bucks fell 118-112 to the Bulls in Chicago to wrap up the regular season on Sunday. With the number-three playoff spot locked in and no chance to secure the number-two seed, the Bucks decided to rest their top players. Rookie Jordan Nwora had 34 points and 14 rebounds in the setback. Jeff Teague added 23 points.
NBAHot Hot Hoops

Heat blast Pistons 120-107 in season finale, will officially play Bucks in first round

On a night with few bodies available, the Miami Heat cruised past the Detroit Pistons, 120-107, in its season finale Sunday evening in Detroit, Mich. Miami finishes its COVID-shortened season with a 40-32 record and become victors in 12 of its final 16 games. The team also finish the season 8-4 in the second night of back-to-backs. The Pistons, losing their fifth straight, close their season at 20-52 — their worst winning percentage (.278) since the 1993-94 season.