Faced with growing calls to improve the environment around major ports and with pending EU regulatory actions requiring ships to reduce emissions while in port, five of Northern Europe’s largest port authorities announced a joint effort focusing on increasing the use of onshore power supply for ships at berth. While the use of cold ironing has been increasing for some segments, such as passenger ships, harbor crafts, and inland vessels, the new memorandum of understanding among the ports focuses on expanding the use of shore power for large container ships. The ports are agreeing to equip all their container terminals for shore power by 2028.