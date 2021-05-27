Colby Library News

DANVILLE — RETURN TO FULL HOURS! On Tues., June 1, the library will return to its original pre-COVID hours. No appointment is necessary to visit the library for browsing materials and using a computer, etc. Visits should be kept to an hour. Masks are required inside the building but are no longer required for outdoor events unless requested by a performer or vendor. The Library Board of Trustees will consider the indoor mask requirement at a June meeting.