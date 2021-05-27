Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danville, NH

Colby Library News

By Ann Massoth, Director
carriagetownenews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANVILLE — RETURN TO FULL HOURS! On Tues., June 1, the library will return to its original pre-COVID hours. No appointment is necessary to visit the library for browsing materials and using a computer, etc. Visits should be kept to an hour. Masks are required inside the building but are no longer required for outdoor events unless requested by a performer or vendor. The Library Board of Trustees will consider the indoor mask requirement at a June meeting.

www.carriagetownenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danville, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Ludlum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honor System#Memorial Day#Book Tickets#Outdoor Activities#Colby Library News#Summer Reading Program#Charmingfare Farm#Chicken Little Tale#Colbymemoriallibrary Org#Story Times#Saturdays#Pre K Registration#Thurs#Outdoor Educator#Mon#Sat#Outdoor Events#Tues#Raffle Tickets#Outdoor Story Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Independent

TV reporter who broke story of Bill Clinton tarmac meeting with Loretta Lynch dies of apparent suicide

The death of Birmingham TV anchor and former Alabama college football player Christopher Sign is being investigated as a suicide, police have said.After a 911 call at 8.13am on Saturday, police and fire personnel arrived at a residence in Hoover, south of Birmingham, Alabama, and found the 45-year-old dead. “Our deepest sympathy is shared with Chris’s loving family and close friends,” the Vice President and General Manager of Sinclair Broadcast Group Eric Land said. “We have lost a revered colleague whose indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity. We can only...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
NBC News

Woman killed after car drives into protesters in Minneapolis

A woman was killed and another person was injured after a car drove into protesters in Minneapolis late Sunday night, according to police. Minneapolis Police said in a statement that the driver, who protesters pulled from the car after the collision, was taken into police custody. He also received treatment at an area hospital.