Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Jobs of the week - 27 May

By Jessica Harrison
Virgin.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a new challenge? You're in the right place. There are some brilliant job opportunities around the Virgin Group right now. Take a look at what you could do... Virgin is one of the most exciting brands in the world, with a reputation for excellence and a unique culture across its diverse range of businesses. Virgin Management is the home of Virgin. It supports the Branson family and the growth of the Virgin brand by developing and nurturing valuable Virgin businesses around the world.

www.virgin.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Opportunities#Business Opportunities#Growth Opportunities#Job Creation#Virgin Management#Brand Programme#The Virgin Group#Virgin Hotels New Orleans#The Commons Club#Commons Club#Vip#Virgin Media#Party#Revenue Opportunities#Project Opportunities#Budgets#Travel Demand#Engineering Teams#Leadership Teams#Brands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Marketing
Related
GreecePosted by
BoardingArea

Weekly Review: May 29, 2021

I hope everyone is having a great weekend so far! It’s an exciting weekend here at OMAAT, as we’re (hopefully) launching a redesigned site. Note that comments will be disabled this weekend until the new site is updated. If all goes well, the new site will be up early Monday morning, and folks who pre-registered will get emails prompting them to create their passwords shortly thereafter.
Economyaftermarketnews.com

People On The Move: Week Of May 31

Philip Nelles will drive digitalization of products and processes, expand services and focus on profitable growth fields. Douglas L. Davis Appointed To Oshkosh Board Of Directors. Davis served as senior vice president of the Automated Driving Group at Intel Corp. here. Family-Owned Autologue Strengthens Leadership Team. Company introduces CFO/COO, Donny...
Economymarketscale.com

The Weekly Scale: May 31st, 2021

This week at MarketScale, we kicked off a new series with post-show drinks, explored the labor shortage companies are facing, and filmed the pilot episode of our newest original series – The Next Great American Food Franchise. Go ahead and cover up your firework burns. It’s the start of a new week, and it’s time to scale up.
Economyaba.com

ADP: 978,000 Jobs Gained in May

The non-farm private sector gained 978,000 jobs in May, according to the ADP National Employment Report. This follows a revised April increase of 654,000 jobs. Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees gained 333,000 jobs. Medium-sized businesses with 50-499 employees gained 338,000, while large businesses increased by 308,000 jobs. “Private...
Economyeyeonhousing.org

Solid Job Gains in May

Job gains accelerated in May as vaccination rates increased and COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Total payroll employment rose by 559,000 and the unemployment rate decreased to 5.8% in May. In May, non-residential construction lost 21,800 positions, reflecting declines in nonresidential specialty trade contractors (-16,800), while residential construction employment rose by 1,900....
JobsHerald & Review

Watch now: 559,000 jobs added in May

The monthly jobs report is in.559,000 jobs were added in the month of May.The unemployment rate dipped by 0.3%, bringing that number down to 5.8%.In April, we saw hiring slow down, with just 266,000 jobs added.The increased job rate in May comes as local officials lift restrictions and businesses are going back to normal much faster than expected amid the pandemic.Notable job gains happened in the hospitality, leisure and education industries.
Softwaresmallbiztrends.com

Zoho Expense: Streamline Travel and Expense Management

Zoho Expense streamlines travel and expense management for businesses. Zoho Expense makes it easy to approve, monitor, pay and record expenses before, during and after a trip. What’s more, Zoho Expense can be integrated with various accounting software, such as Quickbooks and Amazon Business. The Zoho Expense integration with accounting...
Relationship AdviceAccountingWEB

How Accountants Can Create an HR Service Line

Many articles tell you what you should do, but few tell you how to do it. This one shows how to build HR services into your practice with confidence. As an accountant, it is fairly easy to add in a payroll services line. If you do not already offer payroll to your clients and you plan to have a suite of HR services – this is the easiest lift. If you already offer payroll, skip this paragraph and move on to the next part.
MarketsThe Drum

What is experiential marketing?

Behind a lot of successful marketing campaigns recently has been a common denominator of experience. Forbes reported one study found CMO’s stated they would be investing around 21-50% of their marketing budget on Experiential Marketing. Modern consumers are becoming more used to quick and efficient buying processes, preferring brands that...
Public Healthforrester.com

COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Business In 2021

Forrester’s latest research on digital business maturity shows that business leaders now consider accelerating the shift to digital business the most critical priority in 2021. It should come as no surprise that COVID-19 has widened the digital business gap between digitally advanced firms and firms that were caught off guard by the pandemic. Less obvious are differences between how advanced firms operate compared with their less advanced counterparts. It’s clear that advanced firms are more future fit. They use their digital capabilities to help their businesses be adaptable, creative, and resilient.
EconomyMarketingProfs

How to Maximize the ROI of Hybrid Events in 2021

Event producers, attendees, sponsors, and exhibitors were thrown into the deep end of the virtual-event pool in 2020. The reduced access to one-on-one interaction with and among attendees resulted in the booking of virtual meetings to complement virtual events and provide valuable face-time. Now, as millions of Americans are vaccinated...
Economybusinesstravelnews.com

Hotel CEOs 'Cautiously Optimistic,' Bullish on Business Travel Return

The Memorial Day holiday was a boon for the lodging industry as pent-up leisure demand came roaring back, even setting occupancy or revenue per available room records for the weekend for some major hotel companies. They're also professing strong faith in the eventual return of business travelers to their properties.
Technologydigitalconnectmag.com

What Are The Various Marketing Automation Campaigns Available?

Marketing automation is one of the most useful tools a modern business can use today. It saves time, money, and countless other resources. More than that, it increases efficiency and streamlines your marketing campaign from A to Z. Today, we take a closer look at the various types of marketing...
Career Development & Advicebenefitspro.com

'A more human workplace:' How companies can improve their inclusion efforts

Among the unprecedented disruption businesses have faced over the past year, one positive light shone through: Their employees were able and ready to adapt and do what it took to keep lights on and businesses running. As a result, many employers have come to see their workforce in a new light, recognizing that the practices they’d relied on for years were in dire need of an update. And with businesses now in the midst of planning a return-to-office strategy, there’s no better time to revisit those practices.
Marketsvcpost.com

3 Ways to Grow Your Business with Venture Capital

If you've recently finished a successful round of venture capital funding, and you have some extra money to strengthen your company's position, it's important to act as quickly as possible. Business leaders can often struggle to determine where they should be spending their cash in today's digital landscape, particularly when new cash is available. If you're trying to see the biggest benefits from the lowest amount of initial spending possible, we've got some tips to set you on the right path. Here are some fantastic ideas on where you might want to consider spending your money first.
Jobsweworkremotely.com

Input Logic

We’re on the hunt for a Product Manager who can team up with our startup and brand clients to launch beautifully crafted apps, interfaces, and digital products. As a Product Manager, you’re a great communicator with experience taking digital products from idea to launch. You enjoy problem-solving — specifically, weighing client goals and feature requests against the timeline, budget, and teams' capabilities. Since you’re the glue that keeps the designers, coders, and clients all on the same page, you’re super organized. You take great notes and love using tools like Notion, Jira, and Figma. Managing expectations is second nature to you.
Economythoughtexchange.com

Adapting to New Business Models in a Remote Sales World

Using the ThoughtExchange enterprise discussion management platform, we connected with 300 Fortune 1000 Revenue Leaders from across the continent to find out what obstacles to growth they were facing in 2021. Stay tuned for the full 5 Remote Selling Challenges Solved: Executive Playbook. There were very few—if any—businesses that were...
Internetstamped.io

10 Great Customer Retention Gifts for eCommerce

Here's a question: if you're trying to drive more revenue to your eCommerce business, why would you give away things for free?. The answer is simple. Spending a little extra money to nurture customer relationships will go a long way towards establishing something called customer retention. Customer retention is the...