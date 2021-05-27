Jobs of the week - 27 May

If you've recently finished a successful round of venture capital funding, and you have some extra money to strengthen your company's position, it's important to act as quickly as possible. Business leaders can often struggle to determine where they should be spending their cash in today's digital landscape, particularly when new cash is available. If you're trying to see the biggest benefits from the lowest amount of initial spending possible, we've got some tips to set you on the right path. Here are some fantastic ideas on where you might want to consider spending your money first.