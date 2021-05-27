Rehoboth Art League hosts Rehoboth Beach Arts Festival

On what felt like the first true day of summer, more than two dozen artisans participated May 22 in the inaugural Rehoboth Beach Arts Festival. Held on the shaded pathways of Grove Park, the festival was co-hosted by the Rehoboth Art League and the City of Rehoboth Beach. The event, which had a large crowd before it was even technically open, had been scheduled for the Boardwalk last year, but it was canceled because of COVID-19 and moved to the park this year.