Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

NH State Parks License Plate Program Reaches Milestone

carriagetownenews.com
 28 days ago

CONCORD — In 2010, HB 1620 was passed and signed into law establishing a special registration plate to benefit visitors and the New Hampshire State Park System. The “park plate”, sporting the NH State Division of Parks and Recreation logo, reached total revenues of $1 Million on April 30, 2021, with over 14,000 license plates in circulation. The proceeds from the park plates have provided additional revenue to operate and improve the 93 parks in the NH state parks system and is a popular item with many NH State Park supporters. “We have been overwhelmed by the success of the Parks License Plate program”, said Philip Bryce, director NH State Division of Parks and Recreation. “We are the only parks system in the nation that is operationally self-funded. Programs like the parks plate offer our visitors a great way to explore our parks and support the park system.”

www.carriagetownenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Meters#License Plates#Camping#Concord#Hb 1620#Nh State Park#The Nh State Parks#The Department Of Safety#Bureau Of Historic Sites#Bureau Of Trails#Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
Related
Miami, FLFOXBusiness

Miami building collapse: Possible causes explained by area expert

A condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, on Thursday morning has left many wondering what caused the massive implosion, which has so far killed one person and left 99 people unaccounted for. Miami-Dade County authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the Champlain Towers South Condo collapse, though an official cause...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

'We have a deal': Biden announces bipartisan infrastructure agreement

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a deal on a bipartisan infrastructure package but warned he would not sign it unless it was passed "in tandem" with a separate budget reconciliation bill that invested in social infrastructure and other Democratic priorities. "For me, investment in our physical and...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

White House confirms it plans to evacuate 18,000 Afghans who worked with the U.S. in Afghanistan

The White House has informed some lawmakers that it plans to evacuate approximately 18,000 Afghans who worked for the U.S. as translators. These Afghans will be able to leave Afghanistan to be temporarily relocated to a yet-to-be-named third country or territory for their own safety, as the Taliban begins to retake more districts during the phased withdrawal of American troops, which President Biden has said will be completed by September 11.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Britney Spears case casts harsh light on conservatorships

Britney Spears's cries for help in court have cast a critical light on conservatorships, as the public has become both more aware and more sensitive to mental health struggles. But her explosive claims Wednesday have also reignited a national conversation on freedom, dignity and how much is too much when it comes to legal intervention.