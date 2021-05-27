NH State Parks License Plate Program Reaches Milestone

CONCORD — In 2010, HB 1620 was passed and signed into law establishing a special registration plate to benefit visitors and the New Hampshire State Park System. The “park plate”, sporting the NH State Division of Parks and Recreation logo, reached total revenues of $1 Million on April 30, 2021, with over 14,000 license plates in circulation. The proceeds from the park plates have provided additional revenue to operate and improve the 93 parks in the NH state parks system and is a popular item with many NH State Park supporters. “We have been overwhelmed by the success of the Parks License Plate program”, said Philip Bryce, director NH State Division of Parks and Recreation. “We are the only parks system in the nation that is operationally self-funded. Programs like the parks plate offer our visitors a great way to explore our parks and support the park system.”