Nikkei Entertainment has revealed the most popular K-pop groups in Japan through its 2021 'Talent Power Ranking'. Of the K-pop groups who made the list, it was none other than JYP Entertainment girl group TWICE who ranked in at #1. TWICE are the first Korean girl group to hold a Japanese dome tour, and according to Nikkei Entertainment, 38% of the Japanese citizens surveyed recognized them. Out of the 38%, 68.5% also had interest in TWICE as fans.