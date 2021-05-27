Cancel
Denver Public Schools tabs Alex Marrero of NYC area as superintendent

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER | Denver Public Schools has chosen Alex Marrero, currently an interim superintendent outside of New York City, as its next leader. The 38-year-old was selected over two other finalists: Andre Wright, the chief academic officer at Aurora Public Schools; and Stephanie Soliven, assistant superintendent of secondary leading and learning at Brevard Public Schools in Florida, The Denver Post reported. The decision was announced Wednesday, and the school board will vote on the hiring June 3.

