As CDC drops hurdles, cruise lines pin COVID rebound hope on vaccines

The battle over COVID vaccination passports in Florida came down to a reversal by Caribbean Cruise Lines yesterday. After Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation that fined companies $5,000 per incident for requiring COVID vaccination identification Royal Caribbean backed down from the fight.MIAMI – Royal Caribbean International will no longer require any of its cruise passengers to be vaccinated for COVID-19 as it had previously planned to. (Snip) […] The about-face is an apparent submission to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has insisted that there will be no exception made for cruise companies to a newly passed Florida law that fines companies $5,000 each time they ask a patron.