Public Health

As CDC drops hurdles, cruise lines pin COVID rebound hope on vaccines

By CBSNews
msn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthampton, England — Royal Caribbean has become the first cruise line to get approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to sail in U.S. waters after more than a year of devastating, COVID-19-induced shutdown for the American cruise industry. The first ship will leave from Florida next month — carrying only fully-vaccinated passengers and crew, even though the state has banned so-called vaccine passports.

Travelyoursun.com

CDC announces changes to mask requirements for vaccinated cruise passengers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced changes to its mask requirements for vaccinated passengers on sailings from the United States. According to the CDC’s official website, the updated facial covering protocols provide cruise lines with more discretion regarding fully vaccinated travelers and add discretionary considerations for ships with at least 95% of crew and passengers fully vaccinated.
Port Canaveral, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Disney Cruise Line to set sail on 2-night COVID test cruise

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — After a catastrophic coronavirus cruise season, Disney Cruise Line will finally set sail later this month, the company said in a statement Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the cruise line's request to conduct a two night simulation cruise on June 29...
Public HealthFOXBusiness

Disney Cruise Line could be reopening in wake of CDC approval

Disney Cruise Line can soon begin trial voyages in waters out of Florida with volunteer passengers helping test whether the ships can sail safely during a pandemic, according to reports. Disney Signature Experiences President Thomas Mazloum said in a letter posted Tuesday at LaughingPlace.com, a website run by Disney fans,...
maritime-executive.com

Disney is Second Cruise Line CDC Permits to Operate Test Cruise

Disney Cruise Line became the second cruise company to receive approval from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to operate a simulated cruise from a US port as a step toward resuming revenue service. The trip planned for the end of June is also the first cruise scheduled to sail from Port Canaveral, Florida.
Public Healthfoxbangor.com

CDC drops mask mandate for vaccinated camp workers and campers

STATEWIDE — The Federal CDC has officially dropped masking and physical distancing guidelines for campers and staffers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. According to one local campground worker, dropping the mask mandate has made a huge difference. “It’s a huge difference in customer happiness, you can definitely feel a...
Public Healthstaradvertiser.com

To test COVID protocols, cruise lines turn to volunteer guinea pigs

Since March 2020, cruise ships carrying more than 250 people have been prohibited by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from sailing in U.S. waters. To start again, they need to follow a complex process that, in some cases, involves simulated cruises designed to test COVID-19 protocols. Hundreds of thousands of frustrated and restless cruise fans have lined up to be guinea pigs.
TravelTravelPulse

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Gets CDC Approval for Test Voyage

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line received a green light from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) to conduct a simulated sailing June 25-27 on the Grand Classica from Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island. First Cruise Ship Since COVID-19 Shutdown Passes Through... The company said the closed-group test...
Florida StateThe People's Voice

Florida to fine cruise lines that require passengers to show coronavirus vaccine passports

Link: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-06-07-florida-fine-cruise-lines-vaccine-passports.html. Law prohibits businesses from requiring COVID-19 vaccine passports, Florida could fine cruise lines $5,000 per customer. .Centers for Disease.Control announced cruise lines would be allowed to sail again if 98 percent of crew 95 percent of passengers are vaccinated.vaccine passports; only way to accurately verify vaccination status, cruise lines risk violating Florida law in the process..
Florida Statefox35orlando.com

Mediation fails between Florida, CDC over cruise line lawsuit

Mediation between Florida and the CDC over cruising has failed, the Governor's office confirmed to FOX 35 on Thursday. In April, the state of Florida sued the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) over their 'no-sail' order. Current CDC restrictions allow passengers to sail only if 98 percent of crew members and 95 percent of passengers are fully vaccinated.
Public Healthlapost.us

CDC: Significant drop in routine child, adolescent vaccinations early in pandemic

The CDC documented a significant drop in routine child and adolescent vaccinations across 10 jurisdictions in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, spurring concerns of potential outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases. The study released Thursday calculated the median weekly percent decrease in vaccinations between March and May 2020, compared to...
Public HealthLucianne.com

DeSantis Wins – Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines Drops COVID Vaccination Requirement

The battle over COVID vaccination passports in Florida came down to a reversal by Caribbean Cruise Lines yesterday. After Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation that fined companies $5,000 per incident for requiring COVID vaccination identification Royal Caribbean backed down from the fight.MIAMI – Royal Caribbean International will no longer require any of its cruise passengers to be vaccinated for COVID-19 as it had previously planned to. (Snip) […] The about-face is an apparent submission to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has insisted that there will be no exception made for cruise companies to a newly passed Florida law that fines companies $5,000 each time they ask a patron.
Public HealthABC13 Houston

CDC: 300M COVID vaccine doses administered in US

The Centers for Disease Control said over 300 million vaccine doses have now been administered in the United States as of Sunday. That means that more than 63% of American adults received at least one dose of the shot, seven percentage points behind President Joe Biden's goal of 70% before July 4.
Industrynewsverses.com

Royal Caribbean President Clarifies the Cruise Line's Vaccine Coverage

Royal Caribbean Worldwide President and CEO Michael Bayley on June 10 posted a top level view of the road’s vaccine coverage, as the corporate has been buffeted with accusations of reversing its all-vaccinated passenger mandate on account of political issues. “I’ve learn many alternative narratives on our vaccine coverage, and...
Texas StatePosted by
CultureMap Dallas

Carnival Cruise Line resumes travel from Texas for vaccinated passengers

In what’s sure to be a major boon for Texas summer travel, Carnival Cruise Line plans to resume sailings from Galveston next month — but only for vaccinated passengers. The major U.S. cruise line announced June 7 that it will resume operations from Port of Galveston on July 3 with Carnival Vista. Cruises by Carnival Breeze will resume on July 15, according to a press release.