Green Bay’s Austin Straubel Airport is showing signs of the rebounding air travel industry. CNBC reports that the Transportation Security Administration screened an average of 1.78 million people a day over Memorial Day weekend, which was the highest it has been since before the pandemic. As vaccinations have rolled out, Austin Straubel Airport has seen its numbers grow at a steady clip. Austin Straubel Airport Director Marty Piette says they are seeing between 500 and 1000 passengers a day during the course of the week. It is still down 25-30 percent from what was being experienced in 2019. Piette says while business and international travel are still lagging, leisure trips are soaring again.