50 Years of Cancún: How the Beachfront Haven Became a Favorite Tropical Retreat
In the 2020s, Cancún hit a major tourism milestone: 50 years of Cancún. Cancún technically originated in 1970, but was officially recognized in 1974 when Quintana Roo became a Mexican state. There are a number of resort towns that happened just by chance — one hotel popped up and the tourists followed. That's actually not the case with Cancún: The Cancún Project, approved in '69, had every intention of bringing in resorts and luxe hotels to an undeveloped stretch of pristine beachfront. Yucatan Magazine, in fact, called this project the government's plan to build a "multimillion-dollar playground."www.msn.com