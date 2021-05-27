Isabel Allende Used Brazilian Divination to Find a Match for Her Son

In 1996, my friend the photographer Amanda Jones was working on a piece for the L.A. Times about candomblé, an Afro-Brazilian religion in Bahia, Brazil, and she wanted me to write the story. At the time, I was looking for a new wife for my son, Nico. I know how that sounds! But my son married young and after five years and three children, his wife left the marriage. Being a Latina mother, I felt it was my duty to help him find a partner. Amanda said she had a friend, Lori, who could be a match. Since Amanda and I were going on this trip together, we invited Lori to come with us as a sort of test, an interview. In Salvador, we were received at a modest concrete terreiro, where ceremonies take place, by one of the mães de santo, or priestesses. She had offered to throw the búzios—a divination, like a tarot card reading but with shells—for the three of us, to tell us about our patron goddesses and answer questions about our futures. We sat on the floor; the only furniture was a low table. She said that my deity was Yemanjá, the goddess of the sea and of love. Then she threw for Lori and told her that there was a man waiting for her, that she would meet him very soon, and that she would have three kids. I thought, Great, but three more kids—that's six kids!