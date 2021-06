With increasing environmental concerns about short-haul air travel, could the HAV Airlander 10 and 50 airships be alternatives to planes, trains AND ferries?. In the past few months, we have seen moves to ban air travel, in cases where existing rail links can perform the journey in a set amount of time. How much this time is can vary, and there is some debate in calculating the duration of these journeys. But the general idea is gathering pace, particularly in Europe. However, a company called Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) hopes to change this trend, with its Airlander airships.