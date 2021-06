Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, disclosed that concerns about the poor economy and worsening state of insecurity in Nigeria dominated Thursday’s marathon meeting of eminent Nigerians in Abuja. The meeting, which was held behind closed doors, was convened under the auspices of theInterfaithInitiativesforPeace. Saturday Telegraph learnt that the meeting was convened presumably to discuss the multifarious challenges confronting Nigeria and to chart a new course for the country. Addressing newsmen on the outcome of the parley on Friday, Obasanjo confirmed that it was attended by former Heads of State and Presidents, former Chief Justice of Nigeria, former National Security Adviser as well as representatives of organised Labour, academia and women groups.