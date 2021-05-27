Cancel
Fight to douse Sri Lanka ship fire could take 'days': navy chief

By AFP
msn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn international firefighting effort to put out a huge blaze on a container ship off Sri Lanka's coast will likely take days, the country's navy chief said Thursday, amid mounting fears of a major oil leak. Nine Sri Lankan ships and three Indian vessels have been working with international salvage...

www.msn.com
IndiaRepublic

Environmental disaster feared as ship sinks off Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Salvage experts failed to tow a fire-stricken container ship carrying chemicals out to sea and it started to sink Wednesday off Sri Lanka’s main port, raising fears of a marine environmental disaster, officials said. X-Press Feeders, operators of the container ship MV X-Press Pearl, said the...
Economytribuneledgernews.com

Singapore planning investigation into sinking ship near Sri Lanka

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said it aims to carry out its own investigation into a stricken chemicals-laden container ship that started to sink on Wednesday off the coast of Sri Lanka, threatening environmental disaster. The MPA said late on Wednesday that it "has been in constant communication with...
Indiawcn247.com

Fishermen feeling the impact of Sri Lanka ship disaster

KEPUMGODA, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s fishermen are already feeling the impact of an unfolding environmental disaster caused by the slow sinking of a fire-ravaged cargo ship that had been loaded with chemicals. Fishing remained banned Friday along about 80 kilometers (50 miles) of coastline, as debris from the Singapore-flagged MV X-Press Pearl — including tons of plastic pellets and burned fiberglass — continued to wash ashore. Authorities were also on guard for the possible leak of oil and chemicals from the ship, which started sinking off the country’s main port on Wednesday, a day after a fire that raged on the vessel for 12 days was extinguished.
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

Satellite Observes Ship Fire Off Sri Lanka

On June 1, 2021, the Operational Land Imager (OLI) on Landsat 8 acquired this natural-color image of smoke streaming from a stricken cargo ship along the coast of Sri Lanka. According to news reports, the fire initially erupted in late May when the Singapore-bound vessel was anchored northwest of Colombo while waiting to enter the city’s port. It took crews about two weeks to extinguish the fire. Soon after, salvage experts attempted to move the ailing ship offshore into deeper water, but they had only towed it a short distance before the aft part of the ship sank.
Energy Industrywibqam.com

Sri Lanka readies for oil spill from sunken cargo ship

COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka on Thursday readied for the possibility of an oil spill after a cargo ship laden with chemicals sank off its western coast. The Singapore-registered MV X-Press Pearl, carrying 1,486 containers, including 25 tonnes of nitric acid along with other chemicals and cosmetics, was anchored off the port city of Negombo when a fire erupted onboard after an explosion on May 20.
IndiaPosted by
The Independent

Ship on fire off Sri Lanka coats tourist beach in oil and debris

In a major setback to the marine environment and the fishing community, a container ship off the coast of Sri Lanka has been on fire for the past eight days, leaking oil and debris onto nearby tourist beaches on the western coast. The container ship MV X-Press Pearl, registered with a Singapore shipping company, was carrying tonnes of chemicals and cosmetics. The Sri Lankan navy has been working with the Indian navy to put the fire out amid fears that if the ship sinks, it would be a major environmental disaster. The officials say that monsoons and the rough...
IndiaPosted by
AFP

Sri Lanka questions burning ship crew after marine disaster

Sri Lankan criminal investigators began questioning the crew of a burning cargo ship Monday, as the Singapore-registered carrier smouldered for a 12th straight day in one of the island's worst-ever marine ecological disasters. "We have questioned three members of the crew so far and the investigations are ongoing," a police spokesman added.
Economytheaseanpost.com

Pollution: Sri Lanka To Sue Singapore Ship Owners

Sri Lankan authorities Sunday said they will sue the owners of a Singapore-registered cargo carrier which has burned for 11 straight days off the island's west coast and caused some of its worst-ever marine pollution. Police said a criminal investigation was also launched into the blaze aboard the MV X-Press...
Accidentsdawsoncountyjournal.com

A Cargo Ship Burns off Sri Lanka, Covering Beaches in Plastic Debris

Two weeks ago, a fire erupted on a cargo ship named the MV X-Press Pearl, which was carrying tons of chemicals and plastic pellets, while it was anchored near Colombo, Sri Lanka. Efforts to douse the fire were unsuccessful, and the damaged ship began spilling its cargo. Tons of plastic pellets, also known as nurdles, spilled from their containers and began washing ashore on nearby beaches. The pellets, used as raw material to manufacture other plastic products, can absorb harmful chemicals and can be mistaken for food by marine animals. The fire on the ship recently died down, but efforts to tow it to deeper water failed, and it appears to be slowly sinking. Local authorities and fishermen are now concerned about the possibility of an oil spill, as the sinking ship was carrying several hundred tons of fuel oil.
Indianewsverses.com

Crippled ship vulnerable to sinking off Sri Lanka

COLOMBO: A burnt-out container ship that has already triggered Sri Lanka’s worst maritime environmental catastrophe was in imminent hazard of sinking on Wednesday (Jun 2) with a number of hundred tonnes of oil nonetheless in its gas tanks, the navy stated. The MV X-Press Pearl, carrying a whole bunch of...
Worldsandiegouniontribune.com

Sri Lanka seeks initial $40M from stricken ship’s operator

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka is seeking an interim claim of $40 million from the operator of a fire-ravaged cargo ship to cover part of the cost of fighting the blaze, officials said Saturday. Sri Lanka’s attorney general has sent the claim to lawyers representing X-Press Feeders, the ship’s...
IndiaPosted by
AFP

Sri Lanka recovers black box from sinking ship, aborts dive

A black box from a container ship sinking off Sri Lanka was recovered but a dive Sunday to check for oil leaks had to be aborted, the navy said. The Voyage Data Recorder, also known as a maritime "black box", was found intact and is expected to help investigators review procedures and instructions ahead of an accident. The navy said divers were deployed for a third time Sunday to examine the fuel tanks of MV X-Press Pearl, but they were unable to carry out their mission due to poor visibility and choppy seas. However, they did not notice any oil slick in the area, a navy officer told AFP. He said another dive would be attempted when the weather improved.