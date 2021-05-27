Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Rolls-Royce Will Now Build You a Wild Custom Car

By Ezra Dyer
msn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're like us, you know how frustrating it is to pull up to the stables in your Rolls-Royce to check on your thoroughbreds and find that the owner of Greenspan Loves Rand—a chestnut colt two stalls over—has the same dang car. Sometimes it's like, why even be a billionaire? Sure, your Rolls is magenta with an acid green iguana interior, but it's still a Phantom Drophead or a Wraith or something like that—you kind of forget, because you've had it a while, and who can keep track of which cars they bought three weeks ago? Point is, it's not unique enough, and if there's one thing you learned while slandering your siblings to Father and your stepmom, Missy, it's that a person needs to stand out in a crowd.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolls Royce#Custom Cars#Vintage Cars#Convertible Cars#Car Windows#Rolls Royce#Phantom Drophead#Italian#Christofle#Boattails#Autozone#Custom Designed Stools#Cutlery#Taste#Dome#Magenta#Fixings#Bubbly Selection#Bottom Line#Stand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Amazon
Related
Carsnordot.app

'Coachbuilding': How Rolls-Royce wants to become even more exclusive

For those very few who think a Rolls-Royce is just too common and ordinary, the British purveyors of luxury on wheels now say they want to start building bespoke originals on request, returning to its tradition of so-called coachbuilding. Rolls-Royce has announced it wants to respond to the individual wishes...
Golfmanofmany.com

MANHART Golf GTI 290 Adds Power and a Rolls Royce Ceiling

While the latest 8th generation of the infamous Golf GTI is yet to hit Australian shores, that hasn’t stopped MANHART from fettering with the performance of the hot hatch bench-mark. The brand has worked its magic on the rather contentious new model, adding visual adjustments to the “extravagant” front end and further enhancing the interior and engine performance. Last but not least, there’s a Rolls-Royce like ‘Starry Sky’ illumination in the headliner.
CarsMotorAuthority

Rolls-Royce working on Silent Shadow, likely its first EV

Imagine it: cruising down the road in your Rolls-Royce, ensconced in enough hand-crafted finery to keep a small village busy for a month, with nothing but the susurration of the wind passing by. That will be a reality later this decade as Rolls-Royce readies its first electric vehicle. Rolls-Royce tested...
Lifestyleablogtowatch.com

Bovet Teams With Rolls-Royce For Unique Boat Tail Collaboration Watches

Among ultra-high-end watch collectors, few word pairings have the same visceral impact as “pièce unique.” For automotive enthusiasts, the words “Rolls-Royce” hold a similar power. The latest release from boutique haute horlogerie brand Bovet combines both of these evocative attributes, creating a bespoke his-and-hers pair of timepieces for a well-heeled collector to match his newly unveiled one of a kind coachbuilt Rolls-Royce Boat Tail convertible. Developed over the course of four years of effort and designed to function as wristwatches, desk clocks, and removable dashboard clocks for the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the unique pair of Bovet Boat Tail watches are an opulent and theatrical showcase of the possibilities of collaborative commission watchmaking.
Carsaccessandmobilityprofessional.com

Rollz rolls out a Rolls-Royce of a rollator

Rollz International has launched the Rollz Flex 2 rollator – an updated version of the product it originally introduced to the market five years ago. The new model features softer tyres for added comfort while walking and is available in more colours with a new stylish shopping bag. Richard Zwart,...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Rolls-Royce Designs Pair Of Watches For One-Off Boat Tail Model

Rolls-Royce is a bespoke brand that prides itself on craftsmanship and exclusivity. Those two traits were on full display last month when the company revealed the one-off Boat Tail model, but Rolls’ taste for the unique goes one step beyond the car. The automaker partnered with Swiss watchmaker Bovet 1822 to create and design a pair of watches for the car’s owners that can be worn or fitted into the dash.
Carsmensgear.net

Rolls-Royce is building only three bespoke examples of the stunning Boat Tail

Superyacht designers occasionally use legendary supercars as the template for their avant-garde vessels. Rolls-Royce is turning things around with the Boat Tail by channeling a unique profile. This luxury sedan maintains the marque’s signature craftsmanship, but with a seaworthy silhouette. From the front, the Boat Tail may look like your...
Carsdidyouknowcars.com

The Pros and Cons of Custom Car Wraps

A lot of people would never think about having their car wrapped, but it’s often because they don’t understand what these are and their benefits. In reality, there are many reasons why you should consider opting for a custom car wrap over a paint job. Those who are thinking of the option also need to know the drawbacks of custom car wraps, so they don’t end up disappointed. Let’s take a look at some of the pros and cons of custom car wraps before you can make a decision.
Carsgta5-mods.com

Rolls Royce Cullinan [Add-On / Replace | FiveM | LODs] 2.0

Bugatti Chiron [Add-On / Replace | FiveM | LODs | Auto Spoiler] 3.0. Discord (Pre-release | Exclusive Cars | DEV Vehicles & Assets) : Discord Invite. All ultra detailed instructions to install is in archive. -For Add-on version. --- FEATURES --- - HQ Exterior. - HQ Interior. - HQ Textures.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Rolls-Royce Reveals The Boat Tail

When Rolls-Royce unveiled its latest car, the Boat Tail, the ultra-luxury British automaker proudly stated it is “the most ambitious motor car ever created.” Coming from a brand which has a reputation for making incredibly luxurious vehicles loaded with bespoke features, we’re sure that isn’t hyperbole. Digging into the details of the Boat Tail, it’s immediately apparent that even for a Rolls-Royce, this is one special car.