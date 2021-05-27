Iran's Khamenei Backs Hardliner Versus Hardliner Presidential Vote

On June 18, 2021, Iran will hold a presidential election that will be anything but free and fair. This has been the case in all prior elections, as the Islamic Republic is a republic in name only. Iranian elections exist to benefit the ruling regime, which vests final decision making powers on all affairs of state in the hands of an authoritarian Supreme Leader, by creating an approved channel for the citizenry to experience the trappings of democratic participation and choice that does not threaten its grip on authority. In the current election cycle, the illusory nature of the “choice” on offer to Iranians has been laid bare like never before, as no prominent moderate or reformist candidates were approved for the final ballot. Instead, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his hardline allies have taken pains to stack the deck in favor of their preferred candidate, Judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, a cleric who has been an active participant in the regime’s human rights abuses during his decades long career in Iran’s legal system.