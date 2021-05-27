Cancel
Presidential Election

Iran's Khamenei Backs Hardliner Versus Hardliner Presidential Vote

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 21 days ago

DUBAI (Reuters) -Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday endorsed the rejection of heavyweight moderate and conservative candidates for Iran's June presidential election, in which two leading hardliners fiercely loyal to him will stand against each other. The Guardian Council, a hardline vetting body that approves candidates, has qualified just...

www.usnews.com
Presidential Election
Politics
Elections
Place
Dubai
Middle East
Presidential Electionmix929.com

Iran urges voters to take part in Friday’s presidential election

(Reuters) – Iran’s president appealed to voters to set aside their grievances and take part in a presidential election on Friday that record numbers of people are expected to boycott due to economic hardship and frustration with hardline rule. Hardline judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi and moderate former Central Bank governor...
Middle Eastunitedagainstnucleariran.com

Iran’s Hardliners Poised to Entrench Control through Rigged Contest

On June 18, 2021, Iran will hold a presidential election that will be anything but free and fair. This has been the case in all prior elections, as the Islamic Republic is a republic in name only. Iranian elections exist to benefit the ruling regime, which vests final decision making powers on all affairs of state in the hands of an authoritarian Supreme Leader, by creating an approved channel for the citizenry to experience the trappings of democratic participation and choice that does not threaten its grip on authority. In the current election cycle, the illusory nature of the “choice” on offer to Iranians has been laid bare like never before, as no prominent moderate or reformist candidates were approved for the final ballot. Instead, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his hardline allies have taken pains to stack the deck in favor of their preferred candidate, Judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, a cleric who has been an active participant in the regime’s human rights abuses during his decades long career in Iran’s legal system.
Middle EastDerrick

Iran nuclear deal hangs in balance as Islamic Republic votes

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers hangs in the balance as the country prepares to vote on Friday for a new president and diplomats press on with efforts to get both the U.S. and Tehran to reenter the accord. The deal represents the...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

EXPLAINER: Iran vote to determine next president, direction

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran’s presidential election Friday will determine who will lead the country’s civilian government as tensions remain high between the Islamic Republic and the West over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers. WHO IS RUNNING?. Among the four candidates, hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi appears...
Middle Eastsdjewishworld.com

Close Khamenei loyalist sanctioned by U.S. set to win Iran vote

By Parisa Hafezi DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranians vote on Friday in a race likely to hand the presidency to a judge sanctioned by Washington for alleged involvement in executions of political prisoners, a result that would cheer the clerical leadership but stir Western human rights concerns. Hardliner Ebrahim Raisi, an ally and protege of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is favourite to succeed the pragmatist incumbent Hassan Rouhani, forbidden under the constitution from serving a third four-year term. Raisi says that while the Islamic Republic needs no help from foreigners, he does back talk…
Presidential Electiondebka.com

Presidential frontrunner Ebrahim Rais would bolster Iran’s anti-West hard line

Iran’s presidential election on Friday. June18, has raised more alarm signals in the West and Israel because the ultra-radical, anti-West Ebrahim Rais, 60, is practically assured of winning after his path was smoothed by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This successor of the diplomatically accessible Hassan Rouhani promises would be a far tougher nuclear negotiator than heretofore, as well as an instigator of greater repression at home.
Presidential Electionoverpassesforamerica.com

Many Expected to Shun Iran Vote Seen as Presidential Race of One

As folks waved Iranian flags and blue flags adorned with Mr. Suleimani’s face, a speaker informed the viewers that Mr. Raisi would eradicate all inequality in Iran and eradicate “the slightest speck of corruption.”. Two ladies in attendance mentioned they revered Mr. Raisi’s {qualifications} as a judiciary head who had...
Middle Eastwtaq.com

Iran election set to hand presidency to hardline judge

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranians choose a president on Friday in a contest likely to be won by a judge fiercely loyal to the religious establishment, although large numbers of people are expected to ignore the vote due to discontent with economic hardship and hardline rule. With uncertainty surrounding Iran’s efforts...
POTUSNPR

4 Things To Know About Iran's Election On Friday

Iran is holding a presidential election on Friday. A hard-liner close to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is widely predicted to win, with an exceptionally low voter turnout. The vote comes at a crossroads for the country of about 85 million people. World powers are trying to revive the Iran nuclear deal by bringing Iran and the United States back into compliance. Progress there could reinstate limits on Iran's nuclear program while giving the country access to global markets that its economy needs.
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Factbox: Judge, Banker, Negotiator Among Candidates for Iran's Presidency

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranians have a choice between five mostly hardline candidates in a president election on Friday, a contest likely to reinforce the authority of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country's strongly anti-Western Supreme Leader. Clerical officials who vetted the candidates rejected several prominent moderates and conservatives, initially resulting in...
Middle Eastworldpoliticsreview.com

Iran’s Engineered Election Leaves Reformists With No Good Options

Iranians will go to the polls this Friday to choose the successor to centrist President Hassan Rouhani, who is winding down his second four-year term and cannot run for reelection. The polls will take place in an atmosphere of widespread public apathy, as voters choose from a list of presidential candidates that has been heavily vetted beforehand. Of the seven contenders approved last month by the Guardian Council—an oversight body of 12 clerics who are closely aligned with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei—five are regarded as hard-liners, while the other two are uncharismatic moderates with relatively low profiles. Ebrahim Raisi, a hard-line jurist, is widely seen as the front-runner.
Presidential Electionnewsatw.com

Iran's presidential election: Four claims fact-checked

TV debate topics included censorship, Iran's economic performance and political prisoners.