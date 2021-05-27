Cancel
KFC aims to triple in size and open a new location every five hours

By Marnie Shure
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt might surprise some people to know that China’s introduction to North American fast food was not McDonald’s, but KFC. The chicken giant opened its first Chinese location in Beijing in 1987, and it has been a leading fast food chain throughout the country ever since. In fact, KFC has almost twice as many locations in China as it does in the United States. But China isn’t the only overseas market KFC intends on conquering.

