Kenosha County, WI

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 02:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Sheboygan BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 8 to 12 feet continue and currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Ozaukee, and Kenosha counties. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Blue Harbor Beach in Sheboygan North Beach in Port Washington Harrington State Park Beaches Grant Park Beach in Milwaukee North Beach in Racine

alerts.weather.gov
