Provident Entertainment’s Terry Hemmings Named Inductee Of The University Of Kentucky’s Alumni Hall Of Fame
26 May 2021 – Franklin, Tenn – Terry Hemmings, President and CEO of Provident Entertainment, has been named a 2020-2021 inductee into the University of Kentucky’s Gatton College Alumni Hall of Fame. This prestigious award honors successful alumni of the Gatton College of Business and Economics and its predecessors, the College of Business and Economics and the College of Commerce.gospelmusic.org