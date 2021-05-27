Indie bookstores avoid the worst — so far — from pandemic

It has been a wild first half of 2021. Vaccines, a new president, live music returning, and an avalanche of releases that were delayed from 2020. In a couple of days, it will be the NYC mayor election: the largest ranked choice vote in US history (vote Wiley pls). 2021 has also been an especially tough time to be a music blog, but we don’t do this because its easy. We do it because its important, helpful and occasionally fun, and also because we just love music so fucking much. That said, we wouldn’t still be here if it wasn’t for all of our Patreon supporters, and everyone who enjoys and shares our work. That’s what keeps the site online and the internet wires full of juice.