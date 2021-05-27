Cancel
Indie bookstores avoid the worst — so far — from pandemic

By HILLEL ITALIE
Miami Herald
 28 days ago

Through the first year of the pandemic, the country's independent booksellers have — so far — avoided disaster. On Thursday, the American Booksellers Association told The Associated Press that membership increased from 1,635 to 1,701 since May 2020, the additions a combination of brand-new stores and existing stores that had not been part of the independents' trade group. While association CEO Allison K. Hill and others had feared that hundreds of stores could go out of business during the 2020-21 holiday season, the ABA has tallied only 14 closings in 2021 so far, along with more than 70 last year.

In 2019, self-published novelist Mason Engel set out to promote his novel by visiting 50 bookstores in 50 days, heading across America to spread the good word, filming it as he went. At that point, he’d still planned to just sell it on Amazon, which remains the most important place for self-published writers to make money from their work—but his trip changed everything.
Books & Literaturemhpbooks.com

Dave Eggers’ new hardcover will be available in indie bookstores only

Dave Eggers’s new book, The Every? Well, you’ll have to get it at an independent bookstore—that’s the only place it will be available. The Every won’t be available in hardcover for next-day Prime shipping. It’ll only be available at independent bookstores and on McSweeney’s website, the publishing company founded by Eggers. However, the paperback version of The Every will be available on Amazon six weeks after its release.