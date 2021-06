It's never easy for people to come out to their family and loved ones about their sexuality or gender identity, especially when you consider the treatment meted out to the community in society. To be loved, accepted, understood, and celebrated is a wonderful feeling, and any member of the LGBTQIA+ community will tell you that. There are many who have had supporting parents to guide them through thought times when they come out of the closet, and help them to come to terms with the changes. Some parents who have been reluctant to accept their children for who they are, have also come around to accepting them.