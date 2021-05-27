Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

84-year-old woman stands at street corner every day to give air hugs & blow kisses to strangers

Posted by 
Upworthy
Upworthy
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An elderly woman from Calgary, Canada, stands at the street corner of her Bridgeland neighborhood to spread cheer and joy every day. At a time like this, when the whole world could use a lot of love and support, 84-year-old Helen Jusic is doing her part in keeping the spirits high. Day after day she returns to her spot and you can find her waving, blowing kisses, and giving air hugs to strangers who drive by. The pandemic forced everyone indoors and away from each other. Keeping in mind these safety guidelines, Jusic set out to find a way to reconnect with the world again.

scoop.upworthy.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Upworthy

Upworthy

14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://scoop.upworthy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Corner#Beautiful People#Joy#Elderly Woman#Love Story#Family Time#Air Hugs#Global News#Ctv News#Instagram#Blows Kisses#Mock Hugs#84 Year Old Helen Jusic#Countless Strangers#Kindness#Home#Flowers#God#Sunshine#Mind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Brazil
Related
Columbus, OHspectrumnews1.com

9-year-old sets up lemonade stand outside Memorial Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For one young entrepreneur, Memorial Tournament week in Muirfield Village provides an opportunity. Yasmin Block is almost 10 years old. For the last six years, her friends and family have been setting up a lemonade stand right across from Gate 8. “I think that this is a...
MinoritiesPosted by
Upworthy

Black woman shares inspiring story about adopting three white children and giving them a loving home

Treka Engleman is a mother of three children. While motherhood is never an easy task, Treka has her own set of challenges she has to overcome. As a 32-year-old single Black woman, Treka has taken on the responsibility of three White children. Her biracial family has come under fire by internet trolls but Treka is a strong believer that love sees no race. From being mistaken as the children's babysitter to being told she was "continuing a slave mentality," she has heard it all. She lost her mother when she was just six-year-old. She now wants other children to at least experience the love of a mother that she could not.
KidsPosted by
InspireMore

‘Every day, he’s at the park by himself.’: Mom shares act of kindness for wandering boy at park

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “This is my buddy Audonte. He’s at the park every single day. He’s become like a 4th son to me. He lives somewhere in Savannah and he never has anyone with him, but I sure would like to figure out who his mom is so maybe he can do some fun things with me and my crew. My boys want him to come and hang out with them because I told them all about him. If anyone knows this little boy, please message me so I can make it happen.
Petsgoodmorningamerica.com

Dog gives the sweetest hugs to caretaker after being shut in crate for 6 years

How one Pulse shooting survivor found love, learned to live again after tragedy. Five years after the shooting at Pulse nightclub that claimed 49 lives, Patience Murray still struggles physically and mentally with what happened that night. "There will never be a point where I'm done learning or done healing,"...
Kidskentlive.news

Three-year-old tells mum off after finding her drawing in the bin

A three-year-old gave her mum a stern telling-off after finding one of her drawings - in the bin. Mum Tamzin Poole, 35, found herself in trouble with daughter Tabby Poole-Marsh after she spotted her art thrown away. Tabby stormed into the room to confront Tamzin, and told her mum "that's...
Michigan StateIJR

12-Year-Old Michigan Boy Gets Mauled After Throwing Himself in Path of Charging Dogs to Save His Siblings

On Monday afternoon, 12-year-old Deacon Ashmore of Detroit proved his love for others and his bravery in the face of danger. Deacon, his three siblings and some neighbor kids were playing outside when two pit bulls appeared and charged at the group of children, according to People. Deacon immediately put himself between the dogs and the rest of the kids, giving them time to run for cover.
KidsPosted by
InspireMore

‘She came to me with her piggy bank, begging for four-fingered gloves.’: Little girl with limb difference ‘beaming with joy’ after gifted custom gloves

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. Imagine being small, surrounded by family and friends who love you, moving through your preschool-aged life just like your siblings. Little to no recollection of the major surgeries, therapies, hospital stays, discussions, and physical challenges that have occurred in your life. And then one day you realize there are things about you that are different from everyone you know.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Mom Brought Home a Young Boyfriend – Story of the Day

A young woman whose mother starts dating a younger man whom she believes is a gold digger and decides to end the relationship. Sarah Korvo was furious when she learned that her mother was dating again, and a much younger man. She was sure that the man was using her mother and after her money.
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: An Old Lady Sits on Her Front Porch

Susan is an older woman living on her own. She does not mind being on her own since all her children have their own lives now. Susan refused to go and live with one of them. She has two grown sons, Will and Mike, who are married men with kids. The siblings have been trying to persuade their mother to live with them, but she refuses every time.