Giant tortoise found alive in Galápagos confirmed from species thought extinct over 100 years ago

Upworthy
Upworthy
 18 days ago
In 2019, a single giant tortoise was found on the Galápagos Islands during an expedition. The tortoise was already 100-years-old and was thought to be the same species as that of the tortoise thought to be extinct for 112 years. Scientists have now conducted tests on the female tortoise nicknamed "Fern", and have confirmed the genetic similarity between her and the presumed extinct Fernandina Giant Tortoise (Chelonoidis phantasticus). Fern has restored hope that her species can be brought back from the brink of extinction once they find a suitable mate for her. A new expedition has now been launched to look for more tortoise on the Galápagos Islands.

