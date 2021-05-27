Mom reveals how to get children to listen to you without yelling, and parents totally agree

Q: I have a 5-year-old (soon to be 6), and I'm struggling with how to deal with what we might call rude communication patterns. For instance, on a recent afternoon, she came out of her room, saw that I was in the kitchen and screamed at me: "Where's my dinner?! I thought it would be ready by now!" She also did this a week or so ago. Although she had a snack after school (she started face-to-face school a few weeks ago), she was probably hungry, even though it was a little early for dinner. I think she has pent-up stress from her new school environment, but I also know it's not okay for her to communicate like that with me. After she calmed down, we talked a bit about it, but I'm wondering whether you have general advice about how parents should talk and respond to young kids when they communicate in such a rude way. I know it's her age and circumstances, but I also know it's not okay. Thanks!