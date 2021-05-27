Cancel
Congress & Courts

Ruth Bader Ginsburg reportedly left her estate to children and housekeeper of 22 years

Upworthy
Upworthy
 18 days ago
Ruth Bader Ginsburg named an unexpected beneficiary in her will, reports Independent. A copy of the late Supreme Court Justice's will is said to have revealed that while the vast majority of RBG's estate goes to her children, Jane and James Ginsburg, she also thoughtfully made a bequest to one of her trusted longtime employees. It has emerged that Justice Ginsburg rewarded Elizabeth Salas, her housekeeper of over two decades, for her friendship and loyalty by leaving her a sum of $40,000. Salas — who sat next to President Joe Biden when the late liberal icon lay in state at the US Capitol last year — is believed to have worked for RBG for 22 years.

