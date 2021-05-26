STOCKWELL, Peggy (Mildred) Ann

Anne (Dube) Bossé, 87 of Bristol, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 29, 2021. She was the beloved wife of the late Normand Bosse. Anne was born in Edmunston, NB, Canada on March 1, 1934 and was a daughter of the late Alexandre and Delia Dube. Moving from Canada in 1953, Anne and Normand worked hard to establish a life for their family in Connecticut. A longtime Bristol resident, she worked at Rowley Spring (20 years) and worked at Bristol Walmart (18 years) where she was loved and respected by all her co-workers. She was an avid gardener, loved solving crossword puzzles, socializing with her neighbors and close friends but most of all enjoyed spending time with her family who affectionately called her the “G”. People gravitated to her as she had a way of warming your heart with her presence and always put others before herself. She took pride in finding that “perfect” gift for any occasion and decorating for the holidays. Especially baking and exchanging christmas cookies which was her passion. She was a member of St. Gregory’s Church. She leaves behind five children, her sons; Charles and husband Kenneth Strom of Sturbridge, MA; Miguel of W. Hartland; Kevin and husband Chris Bakhti of Tampa, FL; Steven and wife Marianne of Canton; and her daughter; Claire and late husband Robert Allen of Bristol. She also leaves behind three sisters Ida Albert, Rolande Dube-Julian and Veronique LeBel, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren who she absolutely adored. In addition to her husband, she is also predeceased by her son George Bosse and sister Monique Fournier. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 1 PM in St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. A private family interment will take place at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol has the honor of serving Anne’s Family. In lieu of flowers, Anne would love for you to celebrate her memory by showing kindness to others. Please visit Anne’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.