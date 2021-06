Chris Malinchak keeps on surprising with new tracks from his forthcoming debut album. Fresh off the heels of the insanely fun "The Wah Wah Song," the New York-based producer drops another huge tune called "Closer Every Day." The track basically sounds like one big dance party, which comes just in time for the world reopening. It could even be seen as a little reminder that we're only about a month away from the full album, which will be called Night Work.