BORN ON THIS DAY IN 1958 - NEIL FINN

This is the second of the Fizzle/TDE Promotions videos led by Paul Dunmall and recorded with excellent sound and visuals at Sansom Studios in the outskirts of Birmingham. It was the first time that Paul and bassist Neil Charles had met, and they got on extremely well, both musically and socially. Paul is at his absolute best and the interaction between him and both Neil and drummer Mark is brilliant. Paul plays two pieces on tenor sax, one on alto and one on clarinet. The video will premiere at 8pm on Thursday 20 May.