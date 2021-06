The Young and the Restless spoilers document that Abby Newman Abbott Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) has been pushing herself through two unusual situations. The first involves her brand new husband suddenly being summoned out of town on an extended assignment for an organization that he was no longer employed by. The second is that Chance Chancellor (as last played by Donny Boaz) remains shut out of what could have been an upbeat storyline about Chabs having their first child.