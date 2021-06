Daddy, what’s up? How are things up in heaven? Better than here I know. Me, I’m just maintaining this grind to be a better man and do what my purpose is on this earth. Can’t believe it will be nine years since you passed away in a few months. Where did the time go? It seems like only yesterday you were here making everyone laugh with the crazy things you used to say and do, and the absence of that since you’ve been gone has been a tough pill to swallow.