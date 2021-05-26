Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Chase Elliott's spotter suspended by NASCAR, team

 8 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports have suspended the spotter for Chase Elliott after Edward James D'Hondt's domestic violence arrest earlier this month. D'Hondt was arrested by Catawba County authorities and charged with battery of unborn child and assaulting a woman. D'Hondt has two court appearances scheduled for June. Hendrick Motorsports said it became aware of the arrest Wednesday and indefinitely suspended D'Hondt, who helped Elliott win the NASCAR Cup Series race in Austin, Texas last week. NASCAR suspended D'Hondt for a conduct violation and failure to report the arrest to the governing body.

