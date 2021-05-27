James Michael Zatlukal passed away May 19, 2021 in Wildwood, FL. He was born August 4, 1932, and raised in Buffalo, NY. He was a long-time resident of the Hudson Valley and recent resident of The Villages, FL. After graduating from Buffalo State and serving in the U.S. Army, James enjoyed a life-long career of over fifty years as a teacher, college professor, and school district administrator teaching others to endure life’s trials and blessings with grace, good spirit and faith.