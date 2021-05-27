Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildwood, FL

James Michael Zatlukal

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Michael Zatlukal passed away May 19, 2021 in Wildwood, FL. He was born August 4, 1932, and raised in Buffalo, NY. He was a long-time resident of the Hudson Valley and recent resident of The Villages, FL. After graduating from Buffalo State and serving in the U.S. Army, James enjoyed a life-long career of over fifty years as a teacher, college professor, and school district administrator teaching others to endure life’s trials and blessings with grace, good spirit and faith.

www.villages-news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Villages, FL
Obituaries
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
City
The Villages, FL
City
Wildwood, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Michael
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Sisters#Buffalo State#The U S Army#Grace#College Professor#Loving Father#Published Author#Faith#Teaching
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related