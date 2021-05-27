Cancel
Memphis, TN

Local nonprofit hosts wrestling, food truck event to help kids escape violence and gangs

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 17 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South organization aimed at helping inner-city kids escape the cycle of violence and gangs is hosting its first event since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

Heal the Hood’s founder LaDell Beamon started the organization in 2005.

As a native Memphian, he said he saw firsthand how gangs and violence can entice young people.

Beamon committed to help kids understand there is another way, and they don’t have to choose violence to get ahead.

On Saturday, May 29, he’s teaming up with Mid-South Wrestling Greats to bring an event like no other to the community.

With a wrestling ring set up in the parking lot of the soon-to-be Hero Empowerment Center, there will be wrestling matches, food trucks, cosplay and even superheroes ready to entertain kids of all ages.

Beamon said the event will be a “drive-in situation.”

“We are just going to have a good old time wrestling up underneath the clouds,” he said.

Beamon told FOX13 said people need consistency with their kids.

“These young people, once they are let out, it’s almost like they’re being let out of a cage and they’re trying to exonerate themselves with all this energy,” he said.

The wrestling event begins at 2 p.m. next to the old Hickory Hill Mall on Ridgeway Road.

For more information visit www.HTHMemphis.org.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Related
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Fake Bluff City Jazz Festival scams hundreds of concert goers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With event cancellations during the COVID-19 pandemic, many people fell victim to scams. Tickets for a Bluff City Jazz Festival at Levitt Shell was being promoted on a Facebook page in 2020. On April 2020, the Facebook paged announced that the event would be postponed until...
Memphis, TNmemphisparent.com

Summer Camp Safety

Summer camp can be fun, educational, and a prime opportunity for growth. Kids can learn new skills and form new friendships. To make sure your child is ready for the experience, sometimes it can help to encourage sleepovers so they do not feel homesick being away for the first time at camp. Taking measures to ensure a healthy and safe experience can make all the difference.
Tennessee StateDaily Times

CASA of Tennessee Heartland sets scavenger hunt Saturday

CASA (Court appointed special advocates) of Tennessee Heartland will host a Summer Kickoff Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, around downtown Maryville. Participants will be given a bag and a passport at the start of the event to collect their clues, stickers and goodies....
Tennessee StateKingsport Times-News

Renaissance Child camps offered this summer at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development invites children and youth to participate in its 2021 Renaissance Child Camps, scheduled for June 7-July 31. For the 19th year, these one-week camps will offer a variety of educational, hands-on and interactive opportunities for participants in first grade...
Tennessee Statewivk.com

Cicadas in Parts of East Tennessee

They’re here … After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading our area. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are back in East Tennessee. Our TV News Partner, WVLT spoke to Knoxville resident Rachel Machette who recently found thousands of cicadas in her yard. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are also on the side of the home, on cars, and on a number of trees and bushes. Experts say venomous copperhead snakes love to snack on cicadas and are they are here in Tennessee.
Shelby County, TNdailymemphian.com

Local nonprofits educate renters on rights in Shelby County

Renters’ rights is an issue that’s again risen to the surface since the COVID-19 pandemic. Omer Yusuf covers Bartlett and North Memphis neighborhoods for The Daily Memphian. He also analyzes COVID-19 data each week. Omer is a former Jackson Sun reporter and University of Memphis graduate.
Shelby County, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Shelby County businesses can now decide mask policy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County business owners now have the choice to require masks thanks to Shelby County’s newest health directive. Memphis’ oldest restaurant, The Arcade Restaurant does not plan to do away with all restrictions just yet. “But that said, we understand that we’re on the tail end...