Local nonprofit hosts wrestling, food truck event to help kids escape violence and gangs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South organization aimed at helping inner-city kids escape the cycle of violence and gangs is hosting its first event since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

Heal the Hood’s founder LaDell Beamon started the organization in 2005.

As a native Memphian, he said he saw firsthand how gangs and violence can entice young people.

Beamon committed to help kids understand there is another way, and they don’t have to choose violence to get ahead.

On Saturday, May 29, he’s teaming up with Mid-South Wrestling Greats to bring an event like no other to the community.

With a wrestling ring set up in the parking lot of the soon-to-be Hero Empowerment Center, there will be wrestling matches, food trucks, cosplay and even superheroes ready to entertain kids of all ages.

Beamon said the event will be a “drive-in situation.”

“We are just going to have a good old time wrestling up underneath the clouds,” he said.

Beamon told FOX13 said people need consistency with their kids.

“These young people, once they are let out, it’s almost like they’re being let out of a cage and they’re trying to exonerate themselves with all this energy,” he said.

The wrestling event begins at 2 p.m. next to the old Hickory Hill Mall on Ridgeway Road.

For more information visit www.HTHMemphis.org.

